international spirits challenge

ISC 2020: Round one results

25 March, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

The first round of results for the International Spirits Challenge 2020 have been released for baijiu, soju, shochu, liqueurs & specialities, tequila, mezcal and other agave spirits.

More than 250 medals have been awarded across the seven categories and the full set of results can be found on the ISC website by following the link below:

INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2020 RESULTS ROUND ONE

Now in its 25th year, the ISC is the premier event in promoting outstanding quality spirits from across the globe. The competition is founded on a rigorous and independent judging process, which serves to encourage the high calibre of spirits, designs and campaigns entered into the competition each year.

Receiving more than 1,700 entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide makes the ISC a truly global competition. It is supported by many of the world's leading spirits producers as the international standard for quality and excellence.

Winning an ISC award is indeed an impressive achievement for any spirit that passes the scrupulous blind assessment from our experienced panel of specialist judges.

