The Yamazaki 12 wins Supreme Champion at International Spirits Challenge 2024

A series of rigorous bling tasting featuring panels of the industry’s most renowned and influential experts awarded a total of 45 trophies spanning Scotch and Japanese whisky, American and Irish whiskey, agave spirits, vodka, gin, fruit distillates, Asian spirits, speciality spirits, rum, liqueurs, pre-mix drinks, and low or no alcohol distilled spirits.

The Yamazaki 12 was honoured at an awards ceremony held in One Great George Street, London on Thursday 26 September.

International Spirits Challenge director, Justin Smith, said: “Now in its 29th edition, the ISC is the authoritative event for celebrating outstanding spirits from across the globe. Congratulations to all our medal winners, trophy winners and the Supreme Champion, The Yamazaki 12. They impressed our panels of industry experts throughout the rigorous blind tasting process, and they deserve to celebrate their achievements. We look forward to the ISC celebrating its 30th birthday next year.”

William Grant & Sons was once again named Distiller of the Year after securing an impressive medal haul across a number of categories, while special recognition awards were also presented to Suntory Spirits’ chief blender and John Glaser of Compass Box whisky. Alice Person, distillery manager at Cotswold Distillery, collected the Rising Star award.

In the Design & Packaging Awards the trophies were awarded to Studion Minerva for the launch of Courvoisier Mizunara 2023 Edition and Denomination for Los Dias Mágicos.