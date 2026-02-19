Tejo region recognises Serras terroir

Tejo Wines has announced the recognition of the region’s fourth terroir, Serras, following a regional soil study completed in 2025.

Joining Tejo’s existing three recognised terroirs, Bairro, Campo and Charneca, Serras is the oldest in terms of vineyard age.

The new terroir has been named Serras translating to mountains in English, to reflect its mountainous nature, with vineyards planted on slopes and plateaus, and a higher average altitude than the other terroirs of 232 metres.

Covering just 375 hectares, Serras is home to some of the oldest vineyards in Tejo with an average planting year of 1978.

The soil is predominantly poor, stony and well-drained, with schist and granite, resulting in resilient vines, deeper root systems, balanced growth and naturally low yields compared to the regional average.

“The new Serras terroir reflects Tejo’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and diversity, while staying true to our rich and authentic winemaking heritage. Serras has a big impact on the wines, contributing elegance and minerality, good structure and vibrant natural acidity, and consequently a strong ageing potential,” said Luis de Castro, president of the region’s wine association, CVR Tejo.

“From relative obscurity to rising star, Tejo is now increasingly on the global wine agenda as a source of distinctive styles with alluring freshness and exceptional value at all price points,” added de Castro.