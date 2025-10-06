Asahi resumes production in Japan following cyber attack

The group confirmed its servers were targeted by a ransomware attack, with operations across its domestic group companies, including order placement and product shipment, also affected.

According to a BBC report, the restarted breweries produce Asahi Super Dry, with the group restarting sites that also produce food and soft drinks.

“While we are unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery at this time, our emergency response headquarters is working in collaboration with external cyber security experts to restore the system as quickly as possible. The scope of the system disruption is currently limited to Japan,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

Atsushi Katsuki, president and chief executive of the group, added: “I would like to sincerely apologise for any difficulties caused to our stakeholders by the recent system disruption. We are continuing our investigation to determine the nature and scope of the potential unauthorised data transfer. We are making every effort to restore the system as quickly as possible, while implementing alternative measures to ensure continued product supply to our customers. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

The potential impact on Asahi’s financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2025 is currently under review.