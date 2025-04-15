The Pinnacle Guide announces third list of pinned bars

The Pinnacle Guide has announced the latest additions to its list, now taking the total to 85 pinned bars around the world.

Thirty-one bars have been newly-recognised with Pins, 25 with one Pin and six with two Pins, following an assessment both behind and in front of the bar.

The Pinnacle Guide co-founder, Hannah Sharman-Cox, said: “We believe that a great bar is one that not only provides an incredible drinks and hospitality experience for their guests, but also takes great care behind the scenes, including management of their staff and consideration for the environment. The most recent list of pinned bars are yet another selection of venues that we can categorically say are doing great work, on both sides of the bar.”

No bar has been awarded three Pins, meaning London’s Lyaness is still the only three Pin bar in the world.

In this round, The Pinnacle Guide extended its reach to include five new countries - France, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong and Switzerland - taking the total number of countries covered to twelve.

Of the new countries, France has shown up particularly strongly, with three of the two Pin bars in Paris.

Italy has the most recognised bars overall, with six one Pin bars across the country including bars in Milan, Pagani and Bologna.

Starting with a self-nomination process, The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including the drinks program, staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts.

Pins are held for two years, then bars can reapply to retain or raise their current pinned status.

There are now 85 pinned bars in twelve countries since The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024, with the full list available here.