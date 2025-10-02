Maison Ruinart names Caroline Fiot new cellar master

Maison Ruinart has appointment Caroline Fiot as cellar master following the passing of Frédéric Panaïotis earlier this year.

Panaïotis had held the role since 2007 and Fiot will be effective in the role from 1 January 2026.

“It is a profound honour to continue shaping the Ruinart style, following in the footsteps of Frédéric Panaïotis. I share Champagne’s deep-rooted respect for time, and I’m proud to take my place in the history of a maison guided by a visionary spirit since 1729,” said Fiot.

Having first joined Maison Ruinart in 2016, Fiot transferred to Chandon Argentina in 2020 before returning to Champagne in 2021 to work at the Mont Aigu winemaking site at Maison Moët & Chandon.

Three years later, she was appointed head of all winemaking facilities, overseeing the implementation of blends for Moët Hennessy’s houses in Épernay.

“She [Fiot] was trained alongside Frédéric Panaïotis for nearly a decade and has been a key member of our tasting committee since 2016. She will now continue the work of her predecessor, upholding the precision and freshness that define our champagnes,” added Frédéric Dufour, president of Maison Ruinart.