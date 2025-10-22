Brice Bezin named Maison Telmont cellar master

Maison Telmont has announced Brice Bezin as its new cellar master and ‘head of grape supply’ succeeding Bertrand Lhôpital.

“Becoming cellar master of Maison Telmont is a tremendous honour,” said Bezin. “With both enthusiasm and humility, I take up the mantle from Bertrand Lhôpital. I will be dedicated to perpetuating the Maison’s unique style while continuing its environmental commitments.”

Originally from Champagne, Bezin began his career in 2015 in California’s Napa Valley, after obtaining his National Diploma in Oenology.

After a stint in Canada working with ice wines he returned to the Napa Valley settling back in France in the Minervois and then from 2018 in Champagne.

Bezin joined Telmont as deputy cellar master and plans to further practice organic viticulture using vines free from herbicides, synthetic pesticides, synthetic fungicides, or synthetic fertilizers.

Lhôpital added: “I had the pleasure of mentoring Brice since 2024 to prepare for this transition. His precision, sensitivity, and respect for Telmont wines are the promise of a bright future for the Maison. I wish him the greatest success in his new role.”