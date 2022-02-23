Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Champagne Telmont

Hollywood star and activist Leonardo DiCaprio has acquired an equity stake in Remy Cointreau’s Champagne Telmont for an undisclosed fee.

Champagne Telmont has a sustainable focus and aims to convert its entire vineyard to 100% organic agriculture by 2025 and assist its partner growers with the full conversion of their vines by 2031.

Since June 2021, Telmont has banned gift boxes and ceased buying clear bottles made from 0% recycled glass to reduce waste.

"Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years. From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor,” said DiCaprio.

Remy Cointreau CEO, Eric Vallat, added:"He carries (DiCaprio), with its own aura, a commitment, and values at the service of sustainable and responsible development. These values, which are also ours, are perfectly reflected in our attachment to the terroir and in our ambitions. The House of Telmont can rely on the know-how of its teams, the support of the Remy Cointreau Group and now the strong commitment of our new partner.”