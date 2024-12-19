Bollinger renews Royal Warrant

19 December, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Bollinger champagne has had its royal warrant renewed by King Charles marking 140 years of continuous supply to the Royal Household.

Bollinger was first introduced to the British market in 1858 by London based wine merchant, Ludwig Mentzendorff and the champagne was first introduced to Queen Victoria, who presented the brand with its first Royal Warrant in 1884.

Etienne Bizot, président directeur général, Groupe Bollinger, said: " It is with great pride that we display the Royal Warrant on every bottle of Champagne Bollinger we produce, and it is extra special to receive it this year from His Majesty The King.

To commemorate the milestone and in collaboration with The Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST), Champagne Bollinger will launch an art competition in 2025.

This initiative will engage QEST scholars to design a piece of art to be showcased in the new boutique hotel currently under development at the House’s historic home in Aÿ, at the heart of the Champagne region.

