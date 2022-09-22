What next for Royal Warrants?

Every Commonwealth nation around the world came to a standstill to show appreciation for a cherished member of the Royal Family, while the UK entered an official period of mourning.

Having led the Commonwealth for a staggering 70 years, Her Royal Highness leaves behind a lasting legacy for the future of the UK. But more specifically to the drinks industry, she leaves behind a collection of Royal Warrants.

According to the official website, “A Royal Warrant of Appointment is the document that appoints a company in a trading capacity to the Royal Household and which entitles the holder of the Royal Warrant to use the Royal Arms in connection with their business”.

In order to apply for a Royal Warrant, the product must be used by the Royal Households of grantors for at least five of the previous seven years, as well as demonstrating an appropriate environ- mental and sustainable policy plan.

Since the passing of grantor Queen Elizabeth II, all existing Royal Warrants are now void and it is understood producers will have two years to remove all use of the Royal Arms on their branding.

Holding a Royal Warrant is a valuable asset to the marketing strategy of any brand. It represents a seal of approval by members of the elite circles and brands like Gordon’s gin have been holders for many years. A war- rant lasts for five years before there is a need to apply for a renewal. In total, there were 24 brands within the drinks industry carrying one under the late Queen. Among them are recognisable names such as Martini, Laphroaig, Johnnie Walker, Taylor’s port, Pimm’s and a host of top champagne brands.

No doubt these brands will reapply for their warrants, but it is only the mon- arch who can decide who can be a grantor – which in this case is King Charles III. Therefore, a renewal may not be as probable as it once was under Queen Elizabeth, as the new King’s decisions could come down to personal taste.