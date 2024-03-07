Champagne exports to US down 20% in 2023

Champagne exports to the US in 2023 dropped 20% on the previous year to around 27m bottles according to Comité Champagne.

Value of shipments in 2023 were also down 14.5% from the previous year at around 800 million euros. However, compared to 2019 figures, volumes to the US were up 4.8%.

Total global exports were down 8.3% in 2023 compared to 2022, with 171.7m bottles shipped, but greater than the 2019 volumes of 156m bottles.

David Chatillon, president of the Union des Maisons de Champagne and co-president of the Comité Champagne, said he “expected to see corrections in the numbers after US distributors overstocked in 2021 and 2022 following the Covid-19 crisis.

Chatillon added: “Champagne is optimistic for the future even as we remain sensitive to the state of the global economy. Wine professionals around the world have a deep emotional connection to Champagne, and consumers continue to consider it the undisputed benchmark for quality sparkling wine.”