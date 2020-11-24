Wine.com reports 217% revenue increase

Leading US online retailer Wine.com has reported a 217% year-on-year revenue increase for the six months to September 30.

Revenue reached $176 million for the first half of the firm’s fiscal year. This brought trailing 12-month revenue to $285 million, a 102% increase on the previous year.

Wine.com introduced spirits to its range in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York, and that category now represents 10% of sales in those states.

Chief executive Rich Bergsund said: “Americans from all parts of the country, age groups and levels of wine experience are discovering the world of wine in a new way through Wine.com.

“We’ve got a long list of innovations on our roadmap – we're just getting started.”