Wine.com sales increased 119% during 2020

14 January, 2021
By Martin Green

U.S. online retailer Wine.com has revealed that revenue increased 119% year-on-year to reach $329 million during 2020.

The company received a significant boost after lockdown measures forced millions of Americans to stay at home for several weeks of the year.

Wine.com previously reported a 217% year-on-year revenue increase for the six months to September 30. The firm has now unveiled Q4 results, which show that sales increased 64% year-on-year for the final three months of 2020, pushing total sales to $329 million.

We encountered many challenges during 2020 to keep up with demand, including doubling our workforce in operations and customer service and keeping our people safe during the pandemic,” said chief executive Rich Bergsund.  “We are grateful to all of our people and partners for the incredible job they did during a very challenging year.”

Revenue from mobile devices increased 111% to $110 million compared to 2019. Customers took part in 378,841 live chat sessions with Wine.com sommeliers before purchasing wine from 198 different grape varieties and 52 regions.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, com, wine, million, sales, revenue, months, increased, wine com, 119%, encountered, sales increased, increased 119%, 329 million, final three, 2020 pushing total, year revenue increase, sales increased 64%, increased 64% year, final three months




Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bottled cocktails: The dos and don'ts

Pre-made cocktails have always carried a stigma, which I find odd. The romance of watching bartenders make drinks from scratch left pre-batched cocktails feeling cheap to many consumers, but lockdowns have forced this attitude to change.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter