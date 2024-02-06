Yann Munier Maison Mumm

Yann Munier appointed Maison Mumm cellar master

06 February, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Champagne house Maison Mumm has announced Yann Munier as its new cellar master from 8 April 2024.

A native of Champagne, Munier was born in Vitry-le-François as a third generation of winemakers and growers.

Munier learned his trade working primarily at the Covama cooperative with a five-year interlude at Nicolas Feuillatte, and returned to Covama in 2017 as cellar master.

We took the necessary time to find the person who could best ensure the continuity of an established savoir-faire and style, who could closely accompany our teams in Champagne and promote the house’s standing both in France and abroad,” said François-Xavier Morizot, champagne vice president.

