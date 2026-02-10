Altamura Distilleries expands across the US

10 February, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Altamura Distilleries is accelerating its US expansion with further nationwide distribution.

Altamura Distilleries Vodka is now available across 20 states, with key markets including New York, Connecticut, California, Florida, Nevada, Georgia, and Colorado.

Alongside the expansion, the brand has strengthened its American team with the appointment of former Campari America executive Leah Miller who joins as director of sales.

Rio Azmee and Rustyn Vaughn Lee have also been appointed US brand ambassadors to drive bartender education and on-trade activation.

In the US, Altamura Distilleries Vodka is available directly through the Altamura Distilleries Vodka website.

