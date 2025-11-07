Altamura Distilleries expands into Asia

Italian vodka producer Altamura Distilleries has expanded into Asia with new distribution partnerships in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In Hong Kong, Altamura Distilleries has partnered with Six Days Distro, an independent distributor specialising in craft and premium drinks, as the company will place Altamura Vodka in leading cocktail bars, hotels, and specialist retailers.

In China, distribution will be managed by Elire HK, based in Shanghai. The firm focuses on premium spirits and lifestyle brands and works with high-end hotels, restaurants, and private clubs.

Altamura Vodka will launch in Shanghai before rolling out to Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.

“Asia represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for Altamura Distilleries. Hong Kong and Shanghai are global hubs for gastronomy, cocktails, and luxury culture, and we are delighted to partner with Six Days Distro and Elire HK,” said James Goggin, head of commercials for Altamura Distilleries.

"Both companies share our belief in craft, provenance, and authenticity, making them the perfect partners to bring Altamura Vodka to discerning consumers in these markets."

The move follows Altamura Distilleries’ expansion into over 20 international markets, including the US, UK, and Italy.