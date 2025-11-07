Lateef Photography

Altamura Distilleries expands into Asia

07 November, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Italian vodka producer Altamura Distilleries has expanded into Asia with new distribution partnerships in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In Hong Kong, Altamura Distilleries has partnered with Six Days Distro, an independent distributor specialising in craft and premium drinks, as the company will place Altamura Vodka in leading cocktail bars, hotels, and specialist retailers.

In China, distribution will be managed by Elire HK, based in Shanghai. The firm focuses on premium spirits and lifestyle brands and works with high-end hotels, restaurants, and private clubs. 

Altamura Vodka will launch in Shanghai before rolling out to Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.

“Asia represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for Altamura Distilleries. Hong Kong and Shanghai are global hubs for gastronomy, cocktails, and luxury culture, and we are delighted to partner with Six Days Distro and Elire HK,” said James Goggin, head of commercials for Altamura Distilleries.

"Both companies share our belief in craft, provenance, and authenticity, making them the perfect partners to bring Altamura Vodka to discerning consumers in these markets."

The move follows Altamura Distilleries’ expansion into over 20 international markets, including the US, UK, and Italy.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: vodka, asia, distribution, premium, china, HK, distilleries, kong, hong, hong kong, hotels, altamura, altamura distilleries, bars hotels, specialist retailers, china distribution, cocktail bars hotels, leading cocktail bars, place altamura vodka, six days distro, independent distributor specialising




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

The future for bar shows

The way in which cocktail culture is championed has morphed over the years, but Danil Nevsky says the way forward is to put an emphasis on greater inclusion of the general public in bar shows

Instagram

Facebook