Familia Torres declares 40% CO2 emissions drop

Spanish winemaker Familia Torres has declared a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions as it continues to strive for net zero emissions by 2040.

From 2008-2024 the company has dropped its carbon footprint on every bottle of wine by 40% according to an independent report.

Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres, said: “We must continue to work with determination and keep our sights firmly set on the ambitious target we have set for the future. The pressing need to act in the face of the climate crisis demands responsibility, commitment, and collaborative effort. I am convinced that wine can become a symbol of resilience in the fight against climate change.”

Since 2008, through the implementation of its Torres & Earth climate action plan, Familia Torres has invested more than €23 million in adaptation measures, emission reduction initiatives, water management, and reforestation.

Among the most innovative solutions are the capture and reuse of CO2 generated during wine fermentation, thanks to a pioneering system introduced in 2021; a water regeneration plant, operational since 2016, and the adoption of regenerative viticulture across more than half of its 1,000 hectares of organic vineyards in Catalonia.

The company now plans to lower transport-related emissions by promoting rail distribution for its wines across Europe and further reducing bottle weight by adopting the lightest wine bottle on the market, weighing just 300 grams, for selected wines.

For direct emissions, the winery will install lithium batteries at its Penedès visitor centre this year to move closer to energy self-sufficiency, continue expanding regenerative viticulture to the remainder of its vineyards in Catalonia, and plant trees to offset part of its emissions using its own resources.

Additionally, Familia Torres will participate in research projects aimed at scientifically validating more sustainable solutions in both vineyard and winery.