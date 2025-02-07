González Byass invests in Los Danzantes mezcal

07 February, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Emperador Group and González Byass have formed a joint venture called Casa Pedro Domecq which has injected capital into Los Danzantes mezcal.

This new alliance aims to expand the reach of Los Danzantes' brands and reinforce the company's social and sustainable commitments.

César Sánchez, CEO of González Byass, said: "In the world of mezcal, Los Danzantes is synonymous with excellence, craftsmanship, and Mexican artistry. Mezcal is one of the fastest-growing categories in the spirits industry and incorporating it into the González Byass portfolio presents a unique opportunity to complement our iconic wines and spirits."

Gustavo Muñoz, founder and CEO of Los Danzantes, added: "This alliance with Casa Pedro Domecq honours our history and vision, strengthening our sustainable practices in agave cultivation, particularly in conserving wild species. Our mission remains unchanged: to create a mezcal that makes Mexico proud and celebrates its cultural richness."

