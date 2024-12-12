Beam opens up barrel programme to consumers

Suntory Global Spirits is opening up its single barrel programme to private consumers, with the introduction of the Beam Private Barrel Club.

Fans of Jim Beam can now select a private barrel at the brand’s distillery in Clermont, Kentucky.

Beginning early 2025, the programme will initially feature Knob Creek, allowing members to select a barrel of bourbon or rye.

The option to select barrels under Beam’s other brands may be available at a later date. New single barrel offerings will need to be purchased in full at the Kentucky site.

Those who wish to purchase first have to join the Beam Private Barrel Club online to request a booking date, this will be coordinated by a Beam ‘Legacy Ambassador’. On the day of selection, buyers will be given a tour of the James B. Beam Distilling site, including a tasting of bourbons or ryes. Their selection will be set aside and bottled with a personalised label, bottled 90 to 120 days later.

Buyers then can pick up the barrel, which will contain between 100 to 175 bottles, with prices starting around USD$60 per bottle. They must also put down USD$1000 as a deposit on booking the selection date, to be credited towards the barrel cost.