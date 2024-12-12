Bardstown partners with Brindiamo on barrel leasing programme

American whiskey distiller, Bardstown Bourbon Company, and Brindiamo, a leader in sourcing bulk whiskey, will launch an exclusive barrel leasing programme.

The partnership will provide the barrel leasing program for whiskey brand contract distillation customers, allowing brands to simplify the costs associated with new fill barrels, being primarily tied up in the wood used.

It will offer the upfront expense as manageable monthly payments, offering customers the flexibility to plan, while maintaining the cash flow to support current needs.

The program will initially be limited to 25,000 barrels annually, however Bardstown and Brindiamo plan to grow the program to meet customer demand.

Mark Erwin, Bardstown Bourbon Company chief executive, said: “This program was designed to provide an alternative financing solution to customers looking to acquire the highest quality and most consistent distillate available. We are expanding our relationship with long-term partner Brindiamo to exclusively represent this program to our customers.”

Jeff Steinberg, chief executive of Brindiamo, added: “In today’s economic climate, we believe that customers will prefer the flexibility of leasing the wood to free up capital for their sales and marketing efforts.”