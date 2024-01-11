Beam Suntory France begins trading

Beam Suntory France has officially begun operations and is directly responsible for the marketing and distribution of its portfolio in France.

According to the company, the establishment of Beam Suntory France will support its global strategic focus on building its premium portfolio and strengthen its position in the European market.

Anne Miller, general manager of Beam Suntory France, said: “We want to be the leader in premium whisky in France, and we are proud to be able to bring legendary brands like Yamazaki, Hibiki, Laphroaig, Bowmore and Maker’s Mark directly to our customers. We have built a strong, experienced team in Paris, and we are looking forward to building a successful premium business together.

“Paris is a global luxury capital and France is the leading whisky market in Europe. With direct control over our brands in our market, we’ll be able to bring even more value to our customers, operate with greater agility and direct market insights, and ultimately accelerate growth and build brand power in this important market.”

Beam Suntory France now comprises a team of approximately 30 people across sales, marketing, finance and supply chain.