Scotch whisky maker Compass Box has secured a £35m loan from British bank Santander in order to support the international expansion of the brand.

The loan is reported to help Compass Box invest in future industry stock and warehousing to support its growth and continue focus on acquiring quality casks and whisky.

Compass Box is already present in the UK, US, China, Japan, France and Germany, with hopes to expand into further European, Asian and travel retail markets.

The expansion will also come with the help of Santander’s global network of overseas contacts.