Whitebox gains Aer Lingus deal

The Pocket Negroni, Squeezy's Margarita and Classic Cosmo are the three beverages now available on Aer Lingus flights across Europe and the US.

Ben Iravani, co-founder of Whitebox Cocktails said: “Having long thought our range of premium, ready-to-serve cocktails are perfect for air travel, we are delighted to bring them to the skies with Aer Lingus. The trio of classics available on board are ready to simply be poured over ice, making it easy to enjoy the quality of cocktails found in the world's top cocktail bars at 30,000 feet.”

In addition to this new partnership with Aer Lingus, Whitebox recently announced plans to broaden its international distribution through a partnership with Artisan Spirits, a global brand-building agency operating across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.