Danilo Frigulti wins World Class GB

Danilo Frigulti from Viajante87 bar in London has won the World Class GB finals, and will go on to represent Great Britain at the global finals in Shanghai in September.

The competition saw Frigulti participate in a series of challenges against 22 other finalists over two days in London, with judges including last year’s winner, Matt Arnold, and industry legends Erik Lorincz and Sandrae Lawrence.

The Don Julio: Outside the Box challenge, saw the finalists working with Don Julio Tequila to create any style of cocktail of their choice, but with unknown ingredients presented to them in a mystery box.

The Walker of the World challenge saw finalists create cocktails inspired by a particular country using Johnnie Walker Blue and Black Label.

The final 10 contestants were then challenged to take part in a speed round, creating four cocktails in four minutes.

Speaking just after his win, Frigulti said: “I’ve worked in this amazing industry for five years now and I’m so proud to be recognised like this for a career and industry I feel so lucky to be part of.

“It’s not just about the trophy but the incredible connection and relationship with everyone participating, it’s a family,” Frigulti added.