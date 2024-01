US Beverage LLC (USB) has signed an agreement with German wheat beer brand Erdinger to be the exclusive US importer for the brand’s portfolio.

The agreement will see USB provide sales, brand building and logistics support to Erdinger brands throughout its current footprint while helping to expand into new markets.

Vice president of brand development at US Beverage, Kris Sjolander, said: "Wheat beers are gaining momentum in the US as consumers seek distinct flavours and characteristics and the Erdinger portfolio is an example of how delicious this category can be.”