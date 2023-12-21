Bar Llama

Bar Llama comes to Madrid

21 December, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Natasha Bermúdez, bar director of New York’s Llama group, has launched a new venue in Madrid, Bar Llama.

Continuing the cosmopolitan influences of New York and the group’s Latin American inspiration, Bar Llama offers twists on classics such as the paloma, margarita or daiquiri.

Bar Llama follows in the footsteps of the Llama Inn Brooklyn, where the food explores the diversity of Latin American culture (Amazonian, Andean, Creole, Nikkei, Northern, Chifa and Bachiche) with international fusion inspired by other cultures such as Japanese. 

A highlight of the cocktail menu is the personalised Pisco Sour experience, where guests can choose their favourite brand or taste a wide variety of piscos before they make a decision with the help of the staff.

Bar Llama’s menu is divided in three categories, Llama Classics, seasonal cocktails Nuestro Mood Actual and Zero Proof.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, bar, culture, american, latin, madrid, Llama Inn, llama, influences, explores, amazonian, bar llama, latin american, food explores, llama follows, llama offers twists, daiquiri bar llama, bar llama follows, american culture amazonian, latin american culture




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter