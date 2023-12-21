Bar Llama comes to Madrid

Natasha Bermúdez, bar director of New York’s Llama group, has launched a new venue in Madrid, Bar Llama.

Continuing the cosmopolitan influences of New York and the group’s Latin American inspiration, Bar Llama offers twists on classics such as the paloma, margarita or daiquiri.

Bar Llama follows in the footsteps of the Llama Inn Brooklyn, where the food explores the diversity of Latin American culture (Amazonian, Andean, Creole, Nikkei, Northern, Chifa and Bachiche) with international fusion inspired by other cultures such as Japanese.

A highlight of the cocktail menu is the personalised Pisco Sour experience, where guests can choose their favourite brand or taste a wide variety of piscos before they make a decision with the help of the staff.

Bar Llama’s menu is divided in three categories, Llama Classics, seasonal cocktails Nuestro Mood Actual and Zero Proof.