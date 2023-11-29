Hi-Spirits UK announces name change

Sazerac Company has announced the renaming of subsidiary spirits distributor Hi-Spirits UK, to Sazerac UK.

Acquired by Sazerac in 2016, Sazerac UK offers a portfolio of spirits brands, including Buffalo Trace bourbon, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort and Paddy Irish Whiskey.

President and chief executive of Sazerac, Jake Wenz, said: “The renaming of Sazerac’s various global offices marks an important step in our globalisation efforts by allowing us to connect Sazerac’s heritage and history from our sites and homeplaces around the world into a single identity.”

Irish subsidiary, Hi-Spirits Ireland, will also undergo a name change and become Sazerac Ireland.