Everleaf announces winner of nationwide spritz competition

Everleaf, the non-alcoholic aperitif, has announced Alessandro Todini as the winner of its nationwide competition, following a public vote during the 2023 Imbibe live show.

The three finalists, Brett Oliver Yates from Speak in Code (Manchester), Becca MacDonald from Bramble Bar (Edinburgh) and Alessandro Todini from Seed Library (London) all presented their cocktails during this year’s Imbibe live show.

Todini was voted as the public's winner on the final day of the show with his cocktail Super Olive.

The competition, which is in its second year, offers bartenders a chance to demonstrate their creativity in creating no/low alcohol drinks.

For this year’s competition, each participant was required to create a drink using a maximum of five ingredients, with Everleaf being one of them.

The entries were required to showcase combinations of flavours, aromas, textures, and presentations, designed to take the judges on a journey through the natural world.

Todini’s cocktail is made using Everleaf Marine, dashi and olive cordial and Mediterranean tonic, as Todini will receive two places on a trip to Spain guided by Everleaf’s founder Paul Mathew.

The other entries included the Meadowsweet from Yates, made with Everleaf Forest, maple Verjus and a birch honey tonic, and the Val Gardena from MacDonald with Everleaf Mountain, nettle and redcurrant cordial, lemon balm and soda.