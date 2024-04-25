Bar Cham wins Live Naked Bar Swap in Korea

The competition took place across two days and the Seoul-based bartenders beat 11-other participating bars with their ‘Earthy with Naked’ cocktail.
The drink contained; Naked Malt, Sea Staghorn, beetroot, clear lemon juice, Shiraz, dill.
“We would like to thank everyone who helped and supported us to achieve a good result,” said Bar Cham via Instagram. “And we would also like to thank the Korean bar scene and Naked Malt officials for holding a great competition.
The Live Naked Bar Swap sees bars across the globe challenged to create a ‘Stripped Back Naked Sour’ before attending a finale event somewhere in their home country.