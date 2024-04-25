Sohee Park and Harin Kil of Bar Cham

Bar Cham wins Live Naked Bar Swap in Korea

25 April, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Sohee Park and Harin Kil of Bar Cham in South Korea have won the Live Naked Bar Swap competition for 2024.

The competition took place across two days and the Seoul-based bartenders beat 11-other participating bars with their ‘Earthy with Naked’ cocktail.

The drink contained; Naked Malt, Sea Staghorn, beetroot, clear lemon juice, Shiraz, dill.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped and supported us to achieve a good result,” said Bar Cham via Instagram. “And we would also like to thank the Korean bar scene and Naked Malt officials for holding a great competition.

The Live Naked Bar Swap sees bars across the globe challenged to create a ‘Stripped Back Naked Sour’ before attending a finale event somewhere in their home country.

