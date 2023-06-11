The Connaught bar team

The Connaught Bar team launches content series celebrating their guests

11 June, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

To mark the 15th anniversary of the Connaught Bar, the team led by Agstinoo Perrone, Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, is launching a new, self-produced content series celebrating their hospitality legacy and its main drive, guests.

With one episode a month, the ‘Connaught Bar Talks’ series sees the team interview regular guests and friends of the bar, sharing moments, cocktails and stories of the bar.

Perrone, director of mixology, said: “We really care about this project in that it stresses how much our guests are centrestage, a founding and still vivid value of the Connaught Bar. ‘Connaught Bar Talks’ is a lovely and creative way for us to sit down with people we consider close friends and listen to them. 

“Reminiscing shared stories and moments reminds us of what makes the experience we strive to deliver every day so unique for each and every guest. This is us looking at our past in order to forge our future, always in the name of hospitality,” Perrone added.

Welcoming the guest, making drinks, recalling memories and discussing a variety of topics, the series replicates the bar service perspective while exploring what makes the guest experience personal to each person. 

The video trailer anticipates the hospitality floor will be given ‘to its deserving protagonists’, with the first episode going live on the teams’ social channels today.

The series will see a different guest and episode shared on the teams’ Instagram channels every month starting from June as it follows the launch of the latest cocktail list Synergia, marking the bar’s 15th anniversary.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bar, team, series, guests, content, connaught, celebrating, Connaught Bar, perrone, ‘connaught, talks’, ‘connaught bar, content series, bar talks’, series celebrating, content series celebrating, ‘connaught bar talks’, team interview regular, bar sharing moments, interview regular guests




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter