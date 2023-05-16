Johnnie Walker

Russian police raid counterfeit Johnnie Walker factory

16 May, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Russian police have uncovered a factory producing counterfeit alcohol, including fake Johnnie Walker Black Label and other brands.

Officers raided the site, which sits outside Moscow, reportedly discovering thousands of bottles of the Black Label and other whisky, rum and cognac brands, all deemed unsafe to drink by the authorities. 

Russia’s Interior Ministry published a video of an officer inspecting a bottle of the counterfeit Johnnie Walker which contained black oily bubbles. 

Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine hit imports, there has since been a boom in the production of both legal and illegal whisky in Russia. 

Tatyana Petrova, head of the Interior Ministry press office for the area, told The Herald: “Officers during an inspection found and seized more than 3000 bottles of alcohol and two tonnes of spirit, as well as accessories and empty bottles with labels from well-known brands.”

Petrova added that the factory was bottling and not distilling spirits.

Two workers were found at the scene and taken into custody and a 29-year-old Russian was also arrested on suspicion of organising the production. 

Diageo, owner of Johnnie Walker, stopped exports to Russia last year and has decreased its presence in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: label, russian, brands, black, johnnie, walker, johnnie walker, johnnie walker black, counterfeit, police, walker black label, black label, factory, discovering, russian police, officers raided, sits outside, brands officers raided, including fake johnnie, fake johnnie walker




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter