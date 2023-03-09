The Art of Shaking banner

The Art of Shaking announces TAOS Day Florence

09 March, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

On Wednesday 19 April, The Art of Shaking founders Simone Caporale and Luca Missaglia will host the second TAOS Day in the capital of Tuscany, Florence, an all-day masterclass designed to inspire and educate professional bartenders.

The event has been designed by Caporale, founder of Barcelona’s Sips Drinkery House, to introduce attendees to his systematic process for the creation of cocktail menus and cocktail experiences. 

Taking place at Social Hub Florence from 11:30am to 4:30pm, tickets are £249.88 per person and include a 12 month subscription to their independent global bartender training platform, The Art of Shaking. 

Carporale will also be hosting a one-night-only guest shift, on the same day, at cocktail and oyster bar Floreal Firenze, with an exclusive cocktail menu. 

