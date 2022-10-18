Luca Missaglia (left) and Simone Caporale (right)

Simone Caporale and Luca Missaglia to host first TAOS Day

18 October, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

The Art of Shaking founders, Simone Caporale and Luca Missaglia, will host the first TAOS Day in Sicily, Italy on October 24.

The fully immersive masterclass is designed to inspire professional bartenders, imparting the knowledge of the duo's experience in some of the best bars in the world.

The event has been designed by international bartender Simone Caporale, founder of Barcelona’s Sips Drinkery House, to introduce attendees to his systematic process for the creation of cocktail menus and experiences.

Dedicated to the expression of bartenders’ creativity and imagination for mixing drinks as a form of liquid art, Missaglia and Caporale created TAOS to offer a dedicated online resource and in-depth training to top-level bartenders.

Taking place at Centro Polivalente “Michele Abbate” from 11.30am, tickets are £249.88 per person and include a 12 month subscription to their independent global bartender training platform, The Art of Shaking.

