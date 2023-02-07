The Macallan distillery exterior

The Macallan announces recipients of Artisan Apprenticeship Fund

07 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The Macallan has revealed details of four recipient businesses to benefit from its recently launched Artisan Apprenticeship Fund.

Four UK firms will each receive a portion of £260,000 funding awarded by The Macallan to enable the recruitment and training of new apprentices.

Elizabeth McMillan, head of insight and sustainability at The Macallan, said: “Preserving and safeguarding legacy crafts, trades, skills, and values is an essential part of this, to help support employment for generations to come. We’re proud to play a part in training and guiding the next generation of artisans throughout Scotland and beyond.”

The Artisan Apprenticeship Fund is delivered through The Macallan Artisan Collective, a creative forum for like minded makers to network, exchange ideas, innovate and collaborate via live gatherings and digital events. 

Scottish businesses Alexander Manufacturing, Glasstorm and Powderhall Bronze, alongside London-based Shepherds Bookbinders, will each benefit from a share of the funds.

The Macallan Artisan Apprenticeship Fund will enable these recipient businesses to attract and recruit new apprentices into key trades, as well as providing existing artisan apprentices with the opportunity to take part in specialist training and skills development programmes.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: four, UK, part, training, generation, macallan, fund, artisan, apprenticeship, artisans, guiding, apprenticeship fund, artisan apprenticeship, macallan artisan, throughout scotland, ”the artisan, artisan apprenticeship fund, macallan artisan collective, legacy crafts trades, artisans throughout scotland, ”the artisan apprenticeship




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter