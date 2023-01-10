50 Best team to launch The World’s 50 Best Hotels

50 Best has announced the launch of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, set to debut in September 2023.

The creation is the first global launch from 50 Best since 2009 when The World’s 50 Best Bars debuted, with the 50 Best Hotels joining 50 Best Bars and 50 Best restaurants as flagship rankings.

The brand’s ambition is to create the “most egalitarian, useful and transparent hotel ranking system ever devised.”

The voting mechanism will mirror the Academy system used in the brand’s other lists, reflecting the best travel experiences collated from 580 voters – a mix of hoteliers, travel journalists, educators, hospitality professionals and seasoned luxury travellers – selected by a group of industry-leading Academy Chairs across nine regions globally.

Details of the nine Academy Chairs can be found here, with the voting cohort made up of 50% travel journalists, 30% hoteliers, and 20% seasoned luxury travellers, with the panel revitalised with at least 25% new voters each year.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels will be announced in September 2023, with a selection of special awards revealed in the weeks leading up to the reveal.