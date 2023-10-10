World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 extended 51-100 list revealed

The World’s 50 Best Bars is revealed in the extended 51-100 list a week ahead of the full announcement at a live ceremony in Singapore.

The list spans 34 different cities including debuts for Tulum and Guadalajara in Mexico, and Tirana’s Nouvelle Vague (No. 86) has become Albania’s first-ever appearance.

“When we launched the extended list of The World’s 50 Best Bars our intention was to shine a light on an even greater cross-section of the most exceptional destinations for cocktail lovers,” said William Drew, director of content, 50 Best.

“Now, in its seventh year, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable hospitality experiences offered by these establishments across 34 incredible cities.

“As we once again take to the road, leaving Europe for the first time in our history to celebrate the greatest cocktail bars in the world in the iconic city of Singapore, we extend our warmest congratulations to each and every one of the superb teams whose bars have been named on the list.”

Europe remains the continent with the most entries, with the UK leading the region with 5 of the 17 entries. London’s Lyaness (No. 54) and former-winner Artesian (No. 100) both re-enter the list alongside Swift (No. 76), Donovan Bar (No. 92), and Schofield’s (No. 95) in Manchester.

While the US claims six bars, four from New York in Attaboy (No. 57), new-entry Martiny’s (No. 68), Maison Premiere (No. 91), and Employees Only (No. 99) alongside Chicago’s Kumiko (No. 82) and Los Angeles’ Thunderbolt (No. 89).

See below for the full ranking.

The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 will be revealed at a live ceremony in Singapore on 17 October. The countdown will be streamed live through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

FULL LIST