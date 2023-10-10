World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 extended 51-100 list revealed

10 October, 2023
By Oli Dodd

The World’s 50 Best Bars is revealed in the extended 51-100 list a week ahead of the full announcement at a live ceremony in Singapore.

The list spans 34 different cities including debuts for Tulum and Guadalajara in Mexico, and Tirana’s Nouvelle Vague (No. 86) has become Albania’s first-ever appearance.

“When we launched the extended list of The World’s 50 Best Bars our intention was to shine a light on an even greater cross-section of the most exceptional destinations for cocktail lovers,” said William Drew, director of content, 50 Best.

“Now, in its seventh year, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable hospitality experiences offered by these establishments across 34 incredible cities.

“As we once again take to the road, leaving Europe for the first time in our history to celebrate the greatest cocktail bars in the world in the iconic city of Singapore, we extend our warmest congratulations to each and every one of the superb teams whose bars have been named on the list.”

Europe remains the continent with the most entries, with the UK leading the region with 5 of the 17 entries. London’s Lyaness (No. 54) and former-winner Artesian (No. 100) both re-enter the list alongside Swift (No. 76), Donovan Bar (No. 92), and Schofield’s (No. 95) in Manchester.

While the US claims six bars, four from New York in Attaboy (No. 57), new-entry Martiny’s (No. 68), Maison Premiere (No. 91), and Employees Only (No. 99) alongside Chicago’s Kumiko (No. 82) and Los Angeles’ Thunderbolt (No. 89).

See below for the full ranking.

The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 will be revealed at a live ceremony in Singapore on 17 October. The countdown will be streamed live through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

FULL LIST

51

Danico

Paris

52

Lady Bee

Lima

53

The Bellwood

Tokyo

54

Lyaness

London

55

Vesper

Bangkok

56

Tan Tan

São Paulo

57

Attaboy

New York

58

SubAstor

São Paulo

59

28 HongKong Street

Singapore

60

Arca

Tulum

61

Byrdi

Melbourne

62

Hero Bar

Nairobi

63

Manhattan

Singapore

64

Nutmeg & Clove

Singapore

65

El Gallo Altanero

Guadalajara

66

Tropic City

Bangkok

67

Sidecar

New Delhi

68

Martiny’s

New York

69

Ergo

Dubai

70

Barro Negro

Athens

71

Penicillin

Hong Kong

72

Rayo

Mexico City

73

Civil Liberties

Toronto

74

Hope & Sesame

Guangzhou

75

Bar Cham

Seoul

76

Swift

London

77

Velvet

Berlin

78

Analogue Initiative

Singapore

79

High Five

Tokyo

80

La Sala de Laura

Bogotá

81

Kaito del Valle

Mexico City

82

Kumiko

Chicago

83

Native

Singapore

84

Svanen

Oslo

85

Camparino in Galleria

Milan

86

Nouvelle Vague

Tirana

87

Ruby

Copenhagen

88

Red Frog

Lisbon

89

Thunderbolt

Los Angeles

90

Mirror Bar

Bratislava

91

Maison Premiere

New York

92

Donovan Bar

London

93

Tjoget

Stockholm

94

Sin + Tax

Johannesburg

95

Schofield's

Manchester

96

Lost & Found

Nicosia

97

Darkside

Hong Kong

98

The Bar in Front of the Bar

Athens

99

Employees Only

New York

100

Artesian

London

 

 

