World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 extended 51-100 list revealed

The World’s 50 Best Bars is revealed in the extended 51-100 list a week ahead of the full announcement at a live ceremony in Singapore.
The list spans 34 different cities including debuts for Tulum and Guadalajara in Mexico, and Tirana’s Nouvelle Vague (No. 86) has become Albania’s first-ever appearance.
“When we launched the extended list of The World’s 50 Best Bars our intention was to shine a light on an even greater cross-section of the most exceptional destinations for cocktail lovers,” said William Drew, director of content, 50 Best.
“Now, in its seventh year, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable hospitality experiences offered by these establishments across 34 incredible cities.
“As we once again take to the road, leaving Europe for the first time in our history to celebrate the greatest cocktail bars in the world in the iconic city of Singapore, we extend our warmest congratulations to each and every one of the superb teams whose bars have been named on the list.”
Europe remains the continent with the most entries, with the UK leading the region with 5 of the 17 entries. London’s Lyaness (No. 54) and former-winner Artesian (No. 100) both re-enter the list alongside Swift (No. 76), Donovan Bar (No. 92), and Schofield’s (No. 95) in Manchester.
While the US claims six bars, four from New York in Attaboy (No. 57), new-entry Martiny’s (No. 68), Maison Premiere (No. 91), and Employees Only (No. 99) alongside Chicago’s Kumiko (No. 82) and Los Angeles’ Thunderbolt (No. 89).
See below for the full ranking.
The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 will be revealed at a live ceremony in Singapore on 17 October. The countdown will be streamed live through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.
FULL LIST
51
Danico
Paris
52
Lady Bee
Lima
53
The Bellwood
Tokyo
54
Lyaness
London
55
Vesper
Bangkok
56
Tan Tan
São Paulo
57
Attaboy
New York
58
SubAstor
São Paulo
59
28 HongKong Street
Singapore
60
Arca
Tulum
61
Byrdi
Melbourne
62
Hero Bar
Nairobi
63
Manhattan
Singapore
64
Nutmeg & Clove
Singapore
65
El Gallo Altanero
Guadalajara
66
Tropic City
Bangkok
67
Sidecar
New Delhi
68
Martiny’s
New York
69
Ergo
Dubai
70
Barro Negro
Athens
71
Penicillin
Hong Kong
72
Rayo
Mexico City
73
Civil Liberties
Toronto
74
Hope & Sesame
Guangzhou
75
Bar Cham
Seoul
76
Swift
London
77
Velvet
Berlin
78
Analogue Initiative
Singapore
79
High Five
Tokyo
80
La Sala de Laura
Bogotá
81
Kaito del Valle
Mexico City
82
Kumiko
Chicago
83
Native
Singapore
84
Svanen
Oslo
85
Camparino in Galleria
Milan
86
Nouvelle Vague
Tirana
87
Ruby
Copenhagen
88
Red Frog
Lisbon
89
Thunderbolt
Los Angeles
90
Mirror Bar
Bratislava
91
Maison Premiere
New York
92
Donovan Bar
London
93
Tjoget
Stockholm
94
Sin + Tax
Johannesburg
95
Schofield's
Manchester
96
Lost & Found
Nicosia
97
Darkside
Hong Kong
98
The Bar in Front of the Bar
Athens
99
Employees Only
New York
100
Artesian
London