50 Best launches Bareksten Best Bar Design Award

The World's 50 Best Bars has unveiled a brand-new award that will celebrate the best in bar design – The Bareksten Best Bar Design Award.

The award was created to reward bars across the globe for thoughtful and suitable design and will consider accessibility, sustainability and appropriateness for its market. Each entry will be judged on six key pillars, including innovation, aesthetics, accessibility, ergonomics, ecological compatibility and emotional quotient.

Mark Sansom, content Director for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Each year, we try to grow The World’s 50 Best Bars ecosystem. In 2023 we have chosen to launch the Bareksten Best Bar Design Award, which is the 50 Best brand’s first foray into design. To help us do this, we have consulted with six of the greatest minds in global bar design, who will be our judges for this award. As it is open to any bar, anywhere in the world, we hope to see some brilliantly designed bars that we’re not yet familiar with thrust into the global spotlight.”

Judged by a panel of hospitality design experts including Alia Akkam, Anirudh Singhal, Bethan Ryder, Paul Semple, Scott Baird and Shaun Clarkson, any bar can self-nominate for the award and there is no restriction on how long the bar has been open. All entries will be judged anonymously.

entries will close in June with the winner announced at The World's 50 Best Bars ceremony in Singapore on 17 October 2023.

Bars can nominate themselves on the 50 Best Bars website worlds50bestbars.com