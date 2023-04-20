Christine Wiseman named Altos Bartender’s Bartender by North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Christine Wiseman, Bar Lab Hospitality’s global beverage director renowned for the Broken Shaker bars at the Freehand Hotels, has been named the Altos Bartender’s Bartender by North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

The award is the only peer-judged award in the North America’s 50 Best programme, recognising a single bartender across the US, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean “who pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a great bartender”.

Born in West Virginia, Wiseman began her hospitality career as a chef before landing a bartending position at Virtue Feed & Grain in Alexandria, Virginia where she trained under Todd Thrasher.

In 2012, she relocated to Los Angeles working in some of the city’s renowned restaurants and bars, including Ink, La Descarga and Break Room 86, before joining Broken Shaker LA.

Wiseman then moved back East to Miami, joining Broken Shaker’s parent company Bar Lab Hospitality as global beverage director where she is responsible for cocktail creation and team training for Broken Shaker in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, as well as Hoja Taqueria, Margot Natural Wine Bar, MaryGold's, Higher Ground, Mesiba, Lilistar, Jolene Sound Room, Bar Bedford and Exchange Restaurant.

“Christine is a bartending force of nature whose exuberant cocktails electrify her legions of fans across the U.S. and beyond,” said Mark Sansom, content director for 50 Best.

“She is known around the globe for her work at the celebrated Broken Shaker bars, where the high-energy vibe is a beacon of all-embracing hospitality in New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“Besides taking exemplary care of her guests and nurturing her bar teams from coast to coast, Christine is a dedicated mentor to many aspiring bartenders.”

The second annual edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars will be announced on Thursday 4 May in a ceremony at Hacienda Los Picachos in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

For those not in attendance, the countdown of the list and awards ceremony will be broadcasted to a global audience through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.