Glenmorangie unveils packaging redesign

Glenmorangie Highland single malt whisky has revealed its new packaging, set to be rolled out from August this year in the UK, transforming all parts of the original design.

Inspired by the whisky’s flavours, the reimagined packaging, with a new bottle including vivid colours and playful details, will be applied to The Original, The Lasanta and The Quinta Ruban bottles.

Louise Dennett, Glenmorangie global head of brand, said: “Our whisky is delicious and our reimagined packaging brings its flavours to the fore. We see this as an opportunity to welcome new drinkers with a playful elegance which reflects our creativity in whisky making; and to ensure our single malt stands out by using bold colours and enhanced branding.”

The changes to packaging include the bottle, changing its shape with wider shoulders, a tapered neck and stopper and a swirled detail inspired by Glenmorangie’s Signet icon on the base.

Thomas Moradpour, president and CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, said: “From this new packaging to our colourful brand campaign, we are inviting more people to discover the joy of Glenmorangie, whether or not they’ve tried single malt before.”

The carton and labels have also been redesigned to stand out, with different colours reflecting the different whiskies and Glenmorangie’s Signet icon being given more prominence and simplification.