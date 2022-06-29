Little Red Door announces takeover at London’s Eve Bar

29 June, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Parisian bar Little Red Door has announced a takeover at London’s Eve Bar, situated underneath Adam Handling’s Michelin-starred Frog on Thursday 7 July.

Londoners will have the chance to sample drinks from Little Red Door’s new menu Flourish after the bar was named number 29 in the latest edition of the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Flourish explores the producer, produce, and product journey at the centre of the cocktail, expanding on the theme of the bar’s previous menu Grounded which championed local products and producers.

Flourish drinks available at the takeover include, Olive made from proprietary olive spirit, Tanqueray, broad bean cordial and soda, Saffron which sees Johnny Walker Black mixed with orange wine vermouth, chouchen and saffron tincture, and Raspberry made with raspberry vermouth, Tanqueray 10, H. Theoria Electric Velvet Liqueur and syrup.

The team from Eve Bar will also serve cocktails from their recently launched menu, V.

