Mr Fogg’s Apothecary, the first opening from the team behind Mr Fogg’s, Cahoots and Bunga Bunga in over four years, has arrived this month in London’s Mayfair.

The Apothecary is themed around Jules Verne’s fictional character, Philieas Fogg, who collected potions on his 80 day voyage around the world.

The bar is located on Brook Street and has a separate entrance to the ‘Elixir Room’, which houses 24 locked Hennessy cabinets which are gifted to regulars to house their own spirits.

The Apothecary is open Tuesday to Saturday, 4pm-12am initially.