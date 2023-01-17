Inception Group to open Mr Fogg’s Pawnbrokers

The first Mr Fogg’s in Soho, the site sits on the former Venise L’Entrecote site at 50 Dean Street, as the 140-capacity venue will be separated into three areas; The Pawnbrokers Counter, The Strong Room and The Textiles Store.

Charlie Gilkes, co-founder of Inception Group, said: “The rich history of the area has inspired this new site from the interior design to the drinks and we are looking forward to welcoming customers in February.”

On entry, guests are met with The Pawnbrokers Counter, the first of two bars, that looks out onto the streets of Soho. The Strong Room is inspired by the vaults and deposits that used to sit behind the counters of pawnbrokers, with jewels, gold and antique busts shown in glass-fronted display cabinets.

The Textiles Store, the second bar at the back of the venue, is made of vintage carpets and rugs, featuring walls lined with Flemish tapestries and a vaulted ceiling draped in materials from across the globe.

The menu, which has been designed by Group bars manager Simone Spagnoli, will pay tribute to Victorian pawnbrokers, the origins of which can be traced all across the world.

The cocktails on offer will come in vessels ranging from ‘Ming’ vases to jewellery boxes. These will be joined by classic cocktails that are available at all Mr Fogg’s including The Passepartout, with Hendrick’s gin, fresh cucumber, fresh lemon juice, sugar, egg white and black pepper and Perfect Timing, combining Patrón Silver tequila, Cointreau orange liqueur, pink grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and chipotle chilli-infused hibiscus syrup.