Campari Group reports 37.1% sales increase

Campari Group has reported that organic sales increased 37.1% year-on-year during the first half of 2021.

It hailed strong brand momentum thanks to sustained home consumption and the gradual return of bars and restaurants around the world.

The company struggled in the first half of 2020, as brands like Aperol and Campari are heavily skewed towards the on-trade. However, its sales for the first half of 2021 are up 22.3% compared to the first six months of 2019 on an organic basis, which highlights the current strength of the business.

Campari Group reported net sales of just over €1 billion for H1 2021, while adjusted group net profit increased 101.9% year-on-year to €156.8 million. There was double-digit growth in all regions.

Chief executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said: ‘In the first half 2021 we achieved double-digit growth across key markets and brand clusters as well as across all performance indicators.

These positive trends accelerated in the peak second quarter, thanks to sustained home consumption trends combined with the gradual on-premise reopening as well as the amplification by an easy comparison base.

“Whilst uncertainty linked to the spread of Covid variants and the possible reintroduction of new restrictive measures persists, we remain confident about the continued strong brand momentum, fuelled by sustained marketing investments, accelerating in aperitifs peak season.

“This July we are proudly celebrating our 20th anniversary as a listed company on the stock exchange. Looking back at the last 20 years of success, the strength of Campari Group’s business and its financial performance have been reflected in the company’s value, which since IPO has increased by 15 times to €13 billion today.

“With an annualized total shareholder return of 16%, we outperformed our key spirits peers and market index. For this we would like to thank our shareholders and all Camparistas for their continued support to our Group.”

Shares in Campari (BIT: CPR) increased by more than 5% this morning after the news was announced.