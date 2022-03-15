Applications open for Drinks Community Mentor Programme 2022

Drinks Community, The Drinks Trust’s networking platform, has opened mentor and mentee applications for its 2022 Mentor Programme.

The Mentor Programme will run from April 2022 to October 2022 with applications closing on 25 March.

Mentors already confirmed for the 2022 programme include Ciaran Smith of Homeboy Bars, Alun Griffiths MW, food and wine consultant Willie Lebus, Ceri Walden of East London Liquor Company, journalist Ian Wisniewski, consultant Jenny Elliott, and Herchelle Perez Terrado of Drinks Partnership Consultancy.

“Having just completed our first full year of the Drinks Community Mentoring Programme, it is quite clear that the programme has been immensely beneficial to the mentees that have taken part,” said Robin McMillan, previously managing director at Decanter and now lead mentor for the programme.

“This is only possible because of the calibre and experience of the many mentors that have kindly stepped forward to volunteer their valuable time and expertise to support and guide those that might be new to the drinks industry, starting a new role, seeking career advancement, starting a new business or who are simply stuck in a rut.

“Speaking with the mentors I know too that they have found the programme personally and professionally very rewarding, providing a real and practical opportunity to give something back to our great industry”

The Mentor Programme launched in 2021 in response to the pandemic to support drinks professionals on their career journeys.

In its debut year, 50 mentees graduated from the programme, gaining knowledge and leadership from some of the industry’s most experienced individuals, and going on to launch businesses of their own and excel in the existing companies.

The programme is open to anyone in the industry at any level, from hospitality workers to marketeers to entrepreneurs to journalists and anything in between.

To apply for the Drinks Community Mentor Programme, visit www.drinkscommunity.org.uk/mentor-programme