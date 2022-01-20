Prowein postponed until May

The organisers of Prowein have decided to push the trade show back from March to May in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

The show was scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf on March 27-29, but that is no longer feasible due to the number of coronavirus cases in Germany and around the world.

Dr. Stephan Keller, Lord Mayor of Düsseldorf and chairman of the Supervisory Board of Prowein organiser Messe Düsseldorf, said: “All parties – participating companies and business at the location – are interested in successful and the safest leading Düsseldorf trade fairs possible.

“The currently tightened pandemic situation does not allow for sufficient planning security. Therefore, postponing the trade fairs to early summer makes most sense for all parties involved.

“Based on the experience of the past two pandemic years and the assessment of virologists, we then assume that the situation will improve considerably and that the trade fairs will be able to develop their positive effect much more strongly.”

