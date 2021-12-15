Esporão partners with Hatch Mansfield for UK distribution

Portuguese wine producer, Esporão, has announced its partnership with Hatch Mansfield as their UK distributor.

The producer, with wines from Alentejo, the Douro, and Vinho Verde, becomes the latest brand to join the UK-based distributor’s portfolio, which has grown over the past three years to include M. Chapoutier, Gaja, and Zuccardi.

“The fit between our companies’ family values, quality focus, and vision are unique, and we believe that, together, we will make the most of the current positive momentum for Portuguese and organic wines in the UK,” said João Roquette, chief executive and son of Esporão’s founder Jose.

In recent years, Esporão has become a leader in environmentally sustainable winemaking in Portugal, having converted all of their Alentejo to organic in 2019, with its vineyards the Douro valley to follow suit this year.

The company’s commitment to sustainability has resulted in the regulatory body, Instituto dos Vinhos do Douro e Porto, awarding Esporão’s Quinta dos Murças estate the 2020 Environment & Sustainability Award.

The brand has also been recognised in the 2020 and 2021 Drinks International World’s Most Admired Wine Brands list.

“The Roquette family, including Esporão’s founder José and his son João, are visionary in their approach to winemaking and marketing and we look forward to working closely with them,” said Ben Knollys, managing director at Hatch Mansfield.

“With so much new interest in the Portuguese wine category from UK wine drinkers we’re thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team and are excited about the potential of these excellent wines.”

Hatch Mansfield will take over as UK distributor for Esporão on 1 April 2022.