28HongKong Street celebrates 10 years of operation

Famed Singapore bar 28HongKong Street will host a series of celebrations throughout the year to commemorate a decade of operation.

The venue will turn 10 years old on 30 October 2021 and with current restrictions in place in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team are kicking off the celebrations by collaborating with a host of international and Singaporean bars.

Each participating bar will be serving at least one classic 28 HongKong Street cocktail on their menu for a limited period in November, allowing consumers both locally and worldwide to celebrate the bar’s success over the last decade.



Taking the top spot on the inaugural Asia’s 50 Best Bars Awards in 2016, the bar has since remained firmly positioned on the list, confirming its status as a pioneer and stalwart of the Singapore bar scene.



Throughout November the bar will be showcasing its ‘Greatest Hits’ menu, a five-strong menu and for those unable to travel to Singapore, 28 HongKong Street will be partnering with some of the World’s Best Bars to spread the celebrations across the globe.



Bars including London’s Swift, Barcelona-based Two Schmucks, New York’s Attaboy, PDT and Katana Kitten, Sydney’s Maybe Sammy and 2021’s Best Bar in India, Sidecar, will each feature a 28 HongKong Street ‘Greatest Hits’ cocktail on their menu for a limited period.

As well as the international menu takeover, the 28 team are planning a series of parties, tropical pop-ups, international take-overs, and a travelling road show which will take place over the next 12 months to keep the celebrations running throughout the bar’s 10th year.