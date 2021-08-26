Amber Beverages launches pineapple-infused tequila in UK

Rooster Rojo Smoked Pineapple Infused Anejo Tequila will be available in the UK from the beginning of September and is produced using 100% Blue Weber.
The tequila is aged for at least 12 months in ex-bourbon barrels and flavoured with the red Spanish smoked pineapples.
The new Smoked Pineapple (40% abv) carries an RRP £33 for per 70cl bottle and is available online through most major retailers.
In late 2016, the Luxembourg-based company bought Fabrica de Tequilas Fino before investing in a further 220ha of agave fields in late last year.