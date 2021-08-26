Rooster Rojo Smoked Pineapple Infused Anejo Tequila

Amber Beverages launches pineapple-infused tequila in UK

26 August, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Amber Beverages will launch the first new tequila from Fabrica de Tequilas Fino in the UK after the group’s recent acquisition of the distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

Rooster Rojo Smoked Pineapple Infused Anejo Tequila will be available in the UK from the beginning of September and is produced using 100% Blue Weber.

The tequila is aged for at least 12 months in ex-bourbon barrels and flavoured with the red Spanish smoked pineapples.

The new Smoked Pineapple (40% abv) carries an RRP £33 for per 70cl bottle and is available online through most major retailers.

In late 2016, the Luxembourg-based company bought Fabrica de Tequilas Fino before investing in a further 220ha of agave fields in late last year.

