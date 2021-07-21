Moët Hennessy launches Volcan De Mi Tierra tequila in the UK

Tequila brand Volcan De Mi Tierra has launched its Blanco and Cristalino expressions in the UK.

The expansion marks the first time that the Jalisco-based tequila brand has been available in the UK since it was created as a partnership between the Gallardo family and Moët Hennessy in 2017.

“Over the last five years, we have been working to expand our capabilities and capacity at Volcan’s very own distillery,” said Santiago Cortina Gallardo, Volcan De Mi Tierra chief operating officer.

“Throughout this process we have continuously refined our craft and have ultimately produced world-class expressions. We look forward to further sharing Volcan De Mi Tierra with the world.”

In 2020, 1.7 million litres of tequila were imported into the UK, making it the spirit category’s eight largest export market.

“Tequila is one of the fastest growing spirit categories, with continuous premiumisation of the offer,” Julien Morel, chief executive officer of Volcan De Mi Tierra.

“After a successful introduction in the US and Mexico, we are thrilled to bring Volcan De Mi Tierra to new territories and demonstrate what tequila is capable to offer in terms of taste, craft and experience. The UK market is particularly important for Volcan, where we see exponential interest for tequila, from discerning consumers and influential trade.”

Both Volcan De Mi Tierra expressions are made from 100% blue agave without additives. The agave is selected from two regions of Jalisco’s highlands and lowlands, distilled separately and blended into the final spirit.

The Cristalino is a blend of añejo and extra-añejo tequilas, finished in cognac and whisky casks and then filtered through charcoal to produce a clear liquid.

The Volcan De Mi Tierra range of tequilas are available now Clos19, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange. Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco’s rrp is £44 for 70cl and Cristalino’s rrp is £62 for 70cl.