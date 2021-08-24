Aberfeldy launches Barrels & Bees cocktail competition

Scotch whisky brand Aberfeldy will host a series of workshops designed to educate bartenders about the vital role that honeybees play in the environment.

The next Barrels & Bees masterclasses will take place on the August 25 and September 9 in partnership with urban beekeeper Bermondsey Street Bees.

Eighty leading bartenders will then be tasked with combining Aberfeldy 12 Year Old with honey from Bermondsey Street Bees in a bid to create the perfect honey-laced cocktail.

The bartenders hail from London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, and they represent iconic bars such as Artesian, The Sun Tavern, Coupette, Tiger Lily, and Panda & Sons.

The competition will be judged by bartenders Leza Ulijaszek and Kaitlin Wilkes, plus Aberfeldy brand ambassador Andrea Montague.

The final 20 cocktails will be shared on Instagram, where consumers will also be invited to have their say in choosing the final three who will win a visit to the home of Aberfeldy in the heart of Scotland.